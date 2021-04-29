PF MUST PACK THEIR BAGS AND LEAVE – LUONDE

NDC National Chairperson, Richard Luonde, believes that people have already passed their verdict against the Political Front (PF) and are simply waiting for August 12 to deliver these thoughts.

Luonde cites the high levels of government corruption as the reason behind a lack of trust in the PF, with the party’s intolerance and senselessness also mentioned.

“The levels of intolerance are getting worse by the day as we get and draw closer to our general election…the behaviour of this senseless PF can fool some people sometime but cannot fool all the people all the time,” he said.

“Zambians have realised and approved that on the 12 August, PF must pack their bags and leave” Luonde continued.

Speaking on the arrests of individuals who threaten the PF’s hope for Lungu’s questionable third term in office, Luonde said “This is the reality they [PF] are failing to accept and instead they want to create confusion by seeking to arrest those who are against their irresponsible style of leadership.”

Luonde continued by commenting on the deterioration of the government since the PF have been in power. In order to fix the ills which have come as a result of the PF’s power , new brains need to be brought into government, Luonde believes.

“No one can repair, unless new brains come in” he said.

In finishing, Luonde reiterates the disrepair which the country has seen whilst the PF have remained in power.

“People waking up hungry and going to bed hungry awaiting early departure to the graves…we as Zambians…are saying that time for change is here”.