*Press statement for immediate release*

28.01.20

PF MUST SORT OUT THEIR ISSUES WITH SEER ONE, LEAVE HH OUT OF IT.

There are deep things which the former friend of the PF Seer 1 is revealing that has shocked the whole nation, and PF better come to terms with the expose` and tell the citizens more. As usual, once the PF are caught between the rock and the hard place, they turn to HH as an escape route. Tamikanina!

PF cheated Zambians that they were importing power from South Africa, and yet they were importing it from Seer 1. Give to Caeser what belongs to Caeser

Just take seer 1’s tools back to South Africa bane, plenty of room on South African Airways. Days are ticking away and next Sunday is actual name revelations, and Zambians can’t wait to hear who got the power from Seer 1. The problem with PF is when they borrow, they don’t want to return to the owners. Give back to Seer 1 what belongs to him, give him back his power and learn to take responsibility. Leave Zambians and HH out of your dark secrets.

Samuel Ngwira

National Youth and Publicist Secretary

UPND