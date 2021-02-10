PF MUST STOP ENTICING OUR COPPERBELT UPND OFFICIALS.

We are aware that two expired PF politicians have camped on the Copperbelt with the aim of enticing our party officials with promises of cash and all kind of promises, and then organize stage managed defections to feign popularity. Some of our officials have already alerted us who these PF officials are.

We want to sternly warn them that Copperbelt is not for sale with their corruption money. Our people know how much they have suffered under the poor and lack of leadership of the PF and are not interested in these carrot and sticks schemes of their finished party. If indeed they are really popular on the ground as they claim, then let’s wait for the August elections than sneaking in the night like Nicodemus and offering Judas Iscariot’s thirty pieces of silver.

We therefore wish to encourage our people and UPND officials on the Copperbelt that it’s darkest before dawn. Let them not fall for these cheap tricks by stranded and corrupt criminals who are displaying stolen wealth from the tax payers money to buy popularity. The bigger picture is to liberate this country from corruption, institutionalized ethnicity, massive theft and failure of leadership of the PF. We urge them to stand strong and keep their eyes focused on the ball and refuse to entertain frightened little men who know they are losing power soon. Copperbelt loves Hakainde Hichilema and come August 12th we will all escort him together to State House.

Elisha Matambo

UPND Chairman

COPPERBELT.

CIC PRESS TEAM