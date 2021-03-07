We note with utter disgust the rantings of PF Lusaka Province chairman, Paul Moonga, regarding the eligibility of his boss to go for a third term.

As UPND, we have chosen to stay away from the ongoing debate on the eligibility of Edgar Lungu to go for the third term of office. We believe the Concourt will be able to interpret the constitutionality of this attempt by Edgar.

What the PF must understand is that, the UPND through it’s alliance with the people of Zambia, is ready to face any opponent the PF will sponsor on the ballot. It’s not about Lungu but the entire PF that needs to be flushed out on 12th August for bringing untold misery to our people. What the PF must be worried about is the skyrocketing commodity prices which are now increasing on a daily basis while wages have remained stagnant.

What should worry them is the ever depreciating Kwacha, the non payment of KCM employees, the lack of essential medicines in hospitals, the army of unemployed and but qualified teachers and not hallucinating about UPND and bribing everyone with printed Kwacha to stop Lungu from appearing on the ballot.

We would actually be happy to have him on the ballot because all Zambians are aware of his failures and are looking forward to mete justice through the ballot on 12th August.

You must stop intimidating the judiciary and allow them to act independently.Why the panic if your shenanigans are legal? Perharps there is something that you know about this, that we don’t know? Whatever it is, Zambians refuse that you turn this country into a banana Republic.

Patrick Mucheleka

Deputy Secretary General – Politics

UPND.