Kalimanshi stages bloody pictures, claims accident

PF National Commander Innocent Kalimanshi has demonstrated brilliant acting skills by staging and publishing pictures of himself with a bloody leg claiming he was involved in road traffic accident.

Kalimanshi was to appear in court for his defamation case against home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo.

At Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where Kalimanshi claims to have been treated and discharged, there are no records.

Police have also no report of the accident