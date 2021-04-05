PF NATIONAL TRUSTEE SHAKAFUSWA TURNS AGAINST HIS FRIEND LUNGU, SAYS HE WILL NOT EAT WITH TRABLISTS

Former PF Katuba member of Parliament Jonas Shakafuswa says even if he supported President Edgar Lungu in 2015 and 2016, he will not go and eat with the Tribalist PF members who segregate other tribes.

Shakafuswa who is a full time Ruling Party Member charged that the PF government has been secluding the other region of Zambia which is a stronghold of the opposition.

He writes:

I enjoy cheap response to National issues . What I raised is about institutionalised tribilism. Let someone challenge me on that. Yes I supported Edgar, but not to the exclusion of other Zambians, PF is running a non unitary arrangement where regions perceived to be opposition are being punished. This stupidity and idiocy at its best. Zambia belongs to all. Wont lose National values for silver. I don’t feed from low people’s tables. Mine is the suffering people of Zambia. I don’t go to bed hungry. Could have chosen to eat with Edgar. But at the expense of suffering Zambians. No that’s is not how I was brought up. Mwanawasa was mistaken that he will support thieves. He didn’t. That is what you what has annoyed you. We don’t need thieves. We need Leadership in this Country.

Jonas Shakafuswa.