By Patson Chilemba

PF needs a strong, mentally fit male from Luapula, Muchinga or Northern provinces to be President Edgar Lungu’s running, says the party’s Lusaka provincial chairperson Paul Moonga.

And Moonga said he is a member of the central committee and therefore asking him to contest for the provincial chairmanship at the conference, will be like asking a grade 12 to sit for a grade 7 examination.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said there was so much witch-hunting among PF members, saying his recent statement that the presidential running mate in 2021 must come from Northern, Luapula or Muchinga Province had not gone too well with some people.

“There are those who feel like they would still be part and parcel of the system in 2021. Now me I was speaking on reality that we need to be candid and see reality, look at the bigger picture than me being selfish…I look at my vote where I come from because you must have a base where you are coming from,” Moonga said. “What value am I adding to become a running mate as chairman of Lusaka Province? Whether ba Lungu likes me, whether I qualify or am very intelligent, capable with a capacity, but voting pattern now has changed. My colleagues in Southern Province where I come from they are voting on tribal lines, you can see the margins.”

Moonga said even the vote margins from where the President came from in Eastern Province could not be likened to Southern Province, where opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema originates from.

“Meanwhile Luapula, Muchinga he’s (President Lungu) given a better share,” Moonga said. “So we should be very realistic, our colleagues who are giving us so much votes what do we do?”

Moonga said the PF could not be selfish against the people of the three Northern Bemba-speaking provinces, saying he had nothing against any tribe but was just being realistic.

“If you put ba (Richard) Kapita he’s a good man, qualified accountant, very intelligent from North WesternProvince, (do) you think he would add more value? The answer is no. What about those people giving more votes?” Moonga said. “A child whom you send all the time, go and bring this, even when there is left over food you call this child. Even the voting pattern should be the same.”

Moonga said if he were President Lungu, he would not look beyond those three provinces.

“And this time around I am talking about a male. Any male. All the good male candidates. I have nothing against the gender issues, I am looking at a person who would run the race. This country is 762,000 square kilometers,” Moonga said. “Somebody strong enough to hit the ground all over the 10,000 polling stations. We have got over 10,000 polling stations to go round and check every thing. That’s a strong man. Not just a man, a strong physically fit and mentally fit. Mentally stable. That’s a man I am looking at from those three provinces if I was Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”

Asked if he would contest the Lusaka provincial chairmanship now that the central committee had announced that they would finalise elections in Lusaka and other provinces before the general conference, Moonga said he was appointed by the President to superintendent over the Province.

“So it’s either I will continue as chairman or I will continue as member of central committee. How can a member of central committee go in the constituency, districts to go and subject yourself ati vote for me? I am above that. Yes,” Moonga said. “Because at the provincial conference members will be dissolved, I can’t be dissolved as member of the central committee. It’s up to the system whether Moonga should continue, because I am holding two positions, or I should give up to somebody else, it’s up to the party.”

Moonga said even last time the people were contesting for the position, he was not contesting.

“The time they were calling for elections did you see me go and campaign? I am a member of the central committee and it was made very clear in the central committee provincial chairmen are not members of central committee they are exofficials. I am saying me I am a member of the central committee, how can a grade 12 write grade 7 exams? It will be up to the system to say whether I will contest or not, or say this position we have maintained,” said Moonga. “They can do that there is a provision. But there is no way I can sink so low to go to Luangwa, I will be standing as provincial chairperson, what nonsense? Please come and vote for me, how? I was appointed by the President to superintendent over Lusaka Province. It’s up to the system to say continue or not or allow people to say ba Moonga you have done your work, let other people now to continue in this position because this position now is vacant.”