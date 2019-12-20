Press statement for immediate release

20/12/19

*PF NEEDS TO CLARIFY FURTHER ON DYSFUNCTIONAL BRIDGE*

Now that there is clearly a civil war in the PF over the safety standards of the Fly Over bridge near Mass Media, we demand that Mr Edgar Lungu immediately clarifies what story the citizens must believe between Local Government Permanent Secretary ‘Bishop’ Ed Chomba, and his boss the Minister Charles Banda. We recall Mr Edgar Lungu proudly announcing not too long ago, that when we hear any one of his senior officials speak, we have essentially heard his voice.

Well, there are two voices here, one by a PS who ordinarily is the technocrat and CEO of the Ministry and the Cabinet Minister who is a titular head and directly answerable to Mr Lungu.

Mr Chomba is expressing serious safety concerns over the sub standard nature of the Fly Over bridge, but the Minister’s views of the bridge are that it meets all necessary engineering norms and is fit for use by our motorists and pedestrians alike.

This sickening circus is a clearest confirmation yet, of corruption in this dysfunctional government of Mukula thieves and criminals. Already here is a prima facie case of ‘ubomba mwibala alya mwibala’, and it is clear someone in the top echelons of power ‘chewed’ the money and doesn’t want to vomit what he already ate and digested. The Minister who has changed the story is answerable to Lungu. In him we hear Lungu speaking and in the PS we hear an expert opinion being expressed.

We demand for an immediate clarification on this and most importantly we demand that this bridge immediately closes until after thorough independent and proffessional investigations have been carried out by experts.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*