Patriotic Front PF North-Western Provincial Chairman, Jackson Kungo has been murdered by electorates (Voters) in Solwezi.

Details Coming.

Credit: PF Media

By Antonio Mwanza

UPND MURDER PF CHAIRMAN

North-Western Province, PF, Chairman Jackson Kungo has been murdered by the UPND thugs who descended on him at a polling station in Solwezi as he took voter registers to our polling agents at the polling station.

All political parties are required by ECZ to buy and provide voter registers to their polling agents.

Our polling agents in Monze, Sinazongwe and Choma have been beaten and chased from polling stations.

The UPND are using ex-prisoners and other criminals to injure and kill. They will stop at nothing.

Their ploy is to shout at their targets accusing them of carrying pre-marked ballot papers or something and then using that guise they descend on their target.