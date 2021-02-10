PF not losing sleep over opposition alliance

THE ruling party says it is not bothered by the so-called progress being made opposition alliance ahead of the August general elections.

While appearing on Diamond TV last week, troubled National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili announced that the opposition has reached 99.9 percent in teaming up to defeat President Lungu in this year’s elections.

But in reaction, PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says the party is not unsettled about the alliance progress and they are concentrating on strides being made by the party in government to win elections.

Kalemba