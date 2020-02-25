PF NOT PRACTICING WHAT IT IS PREACHING ON THE GASSING – MWEETWA

UPND deputy National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has expressed worry at the level of government inconsistencies on the current state of national security in the country.

Mr. Mweetwa who was commenting on Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s statement that an opposition political party was behind the insecurities in the country said the levels of inconsistencies were worrying at the time when the country needs a sober leadership.

“Mr. Kampyongo came to parliament and told the nation that government was not certain on who was involved in the gassing and were willing to engage into a meaningful dialogue with stakeholders to bring the matter to a close. But for him to go on a radio station and heap blame on the opposition shows the highest level of inconsistencies and the lack of leadership on the part of the government.What they are telling us and what they are doing on the ground is completely different.We in the UPND are sincere because we want to see a close to this chapter of criminality in the country”, he said.

He said there is no need for the government and the PF to start to misdirect the efforts of the security wings into looking for wrong leads on a matter that is purely criminal and not political in nature.

Mr. Mweetwa who is also Choma Central MP said there is no need to introduce a political angle in a matter that is criminal and appealed to the PF to be above board and provide leadership.

He added that it was folly for the PF to preach peace and dialogue during the day and act political in the night by accusing the opposition of orchestrating the gassing.

(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM