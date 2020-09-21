THE Patriotic Front (PF) says it is not scared of giving up power in the event that it loses next year’s elections because none of the members is a criminal.

Yesterday, The Mast published a story where good governance and human rights activist Brebner Changala warned that the ruling party may not give up power if it loses the elections because all its members, including President Edgar Lungu, are scared of being imprisoned for various offences.

Responding to Changala, Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba accused Changala of bitterness.

“Changala must know first of all that only criminals deserve to be in prison. Those of us in the PF leadership starting with President Lungu are not criminals. All we have done is to dedicate and demonstrate undoubted commitment and sacrifice to mother Zambia by delivering much-needed development across the country,” he said in a statement. “It is only a bitter and frustrated man like Changala who cannot see development. The real and genuine citizens who were subjected to abject poverty for many years are now seeing their communities coming out of the shackles of poverty and that’s why they have continued to give President Lungu massive support as evidenced by landslide victories we are recording in by-elections.”

Kamba claimed that the PF has not been in power on its own but through public support.

“It is the overwhelming support of Zambians and the rule of law that has kept President Lungu in State House and not by our own power or mighty.

We want to warn Brebner Changala to stop these malicious accusations about the PF because they will not take him and the UPND anywhere,” he said. “They should know how to manage election defeat. They lack wisdom in that area. The PF is for democrats, it’s the people who rule and we respect the rule of law. We will never impose ourselves on people but the people chose the PF and in 2021 it is the people who will vote for President Lungu and the PF.”

He said people did not want to hear what he termed bitterness but constructive criticism from the opposition.

Kamba highlighted various examples of success scored by the PF, including in agriculture.

“And Zambians don’t want insults from the opposition but constructive criticism. The bitterness of the UPND and their tribalism is just too much! How can Zambians entrust them with government power? As the UPND continue venting anger and frustrations in the media, President Lungu is working round the clock to deliver development and winning the hearts of many Zambians,” said Kamba. “Today we have bumper harvest in agriculture, roads are being done, infrastructure development is the order of the day, houses for the men and women in uniform have been done. In the health sector, facilities are being constructed. Today in Lusaka the latest specialised hospital in Chalala is being constructed by the Saudi Arabian government and the expansion of Levy Mwanawasa and UTH hospitals, enrolling medical students, upgrading of clinics in our compounds, in the education sector the country has performed very well. Look at the social cash transfer effectiveness and now the civil servants are getting salaries on time with good working conditions. So how can Zambians vote the PF out? The Zambians believe in President Lungu and that’s why they will vote for him come 2021.”