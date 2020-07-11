The PF of today is full of idiocy and barbarism.

Michael Sata campaigned freely on radio stations for 10 years, not once did the MMD disrupt his radio programmes.

President Edgar Lungu is to blame for the break down of the rule of law in Zambia. As head of state he’s allowed and tolerated this behavior by his cadres to go on unpunished.

That’s the problem with being corrupt, when it’s time to go you want to take the whole country down in flames with you.

When you’re corrupt and the people don’t want you anymore, you try to cling to power through the use of violence and supprression of constitutional rights and freedoms.

Go in peace the same way you found the nation in peace.

Abantu nabakana, the people don’t want you anymore because you are thieves.