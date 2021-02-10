By Oliver Chisenga

UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says he has resisted K3m cash, a house and lucrative job with free fuel bribe from the PF.

He says his ability to withstand PF manouvres to buy him off has led to the sustainability of his party.

Speaking when he addressed a Lusaka Province women’s wing conference at the UPND secretariat this afternoon, Katuka stated that his ability to thwart a PF enticement of K3 million means the party was in safe hands.

He said his stand had unsettled and shocked the ruling party that never thought anyone could resist such an amount.

He observed that the enomous temptations he has had to endure at the hands of the corrupt PF who offered him endless lucrative deals, including the offers of a house, car, free fuel and job by President Edgar Lungu spelt the corrupt ends to which the PF were willing to go in buying off opposition figures.

“Edgar Lungu, after accusing me of being stubborn for refusing his offer of K3 million, a house, a lucrative job and free fuel means I have been able to withstand the numerous temptations that the PF has been able to throw at me as UPND SG, but the PF are shocked to learn that not all of us are as weak as Edith Nawakwi,” Katuka said.

He stressed that his goal was to ensure that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema forms government after August 12,2021.

He observed that his unwavering and unfaltering desire to see Hichilema ascend to the highest office of the land had enabled him to withstand the monetary offers from the ruling elite.

“I want to reveal to you that I have gone through a lot of temptations because of this party such that if I were weak, I would have been bought. So many people insulted us but we are strong because we want to ensure that we take HH to State House. We cannot all be Edith Nawakwi and this boy whose life has always been dependent on handouts, this boy called Chilufya Tayali,” he said.

Katuka is one of the candidates aspiring for the supreme organ of the party, the National Management Committee (NMC) slated for February 14.

The General Conference is in line with Article 51 and 60 of the UPND Constitution as well as Article 60 of the Republican Constitution.