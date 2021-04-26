UPND Spokesperson and Choma Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa claims certain senior PF members offered him K6million to defect to the ruling party.

He named Minister of Mines, Richard Musukwa, Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo and his counterpart, Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale as having approached him.

Mr. Mweetwa has since urged the trio to stop bothering him as he not defect to the ruling party even when he is offered a lot money.

But PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has stated that those MPs claiming they were targeted to be bought were merely double dealing and exploring opportunities to join the winning party.