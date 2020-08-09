PF ON SPIRITED FIGHT TO SMEAR SIKAILE BLACK.

The entire PF media team has ganged up against Good Governance and Human Rights Activist, Sikaile C. Sikaile, in an effort to paint him black to the public.



The PF, on their official Facebook Page, have repeatedly published fake stories purportedly written by Sikaile in which he seemingly attacks the UPND and it leader, Hakainde Hichilema.



One of the fake publications is titled “UPND IS A DISGRACE TO NATIONAL LEADERSHIP” and another is accusing UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman, Gilbert Liswaniso, of attacking Sikaile.



Mr Sikaile has published several statements in rebuttal of the fake statements but the PF media team are relentless and not stopping with their fake and malicious attacks.



UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman has also suffered the same fate from the hands of the PF media team, who today, went as far as producing a fake whatsapp chat purporting to have been Mr. Liswaniso planning to attack the now famous UPND strong-woman from Woodlands.



A statement has since been released by Mr Liswaniso to refute the fake chat.

We advise the public to read with caution items published on the PF Facebook page, these are people who go as far as publishing fake developmental pictures.