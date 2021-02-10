PF OPENS APPLICATION PROCESS FOR MPS, MAYORS, COUNCIL CHAIRPERSONS AND COUNCILLORS FOR SOUTHERN, NORTH-WESTERN AND WESTERN PROVINCES

10th February 2021 –

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has announced the commencement of receiving applications for bonafide members interested to contest as Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Councillors for Southern, North-Western and Western Provinces in the August 2021 General Elections.

” Interested members of the Party in the three Provinces will be required to submit their applications to the respective Constituency Committees and copied to the District Committees, Provincial Committees and the Secretary General. All applications should reach the Party Secretariat by 20th February 2021″, Hon Mwila said.

“Please note that Constituency Committees shall meet to interview the candidates from 21st to 22nd February. The District Committees shall conduct interviews from 24th to 27th February 2021 and the Provincial Committees shall conduct their interviews from 1st to 5th of March 2021. Provincial Reports should reach the Secretariat on 9th March 2021”, he said.

The Secretary General has also stated that the date for the sitting of the Party’s Central Committee will be advised at a later stage. He has since called on all members to take interest in these processes, including the women and youth.

Issued by:

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front Party Headquarters