By Naomi Sakala
PF commissioned opinion poll that gives Edgar Lungu a false edge over his political rival Hakainde Hichilema has been found to be a fake program carried out by the Patriotic Front schemers, in order to influence voters’ choice for the Presidency.
The company( Faraline UK) that is said to have facilitated the process was dissolved on 4th May 2021 and the poll ‘expert’ ‘Professor’ Richard Elson is not a Professor and has never been in the academia.
“As the results of a very dubious opinion poll on the Zambian election start to be circulated, could you confirm for us Richard which institution conferred your professorship and when, seeing as that title seems to providing a lot of “credibility”?,wrote Professor Nic Drew Cheeseman, a British political scientist and professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham.
The worst and evil people in Zambia are “Christians for Lungu.” These are people without morals and are led by their stomachs and adulterated egos. These are sick people, for real, zombies with deluded minds. If such empty heads didn’t exist, pfools might think twice about their lies, and maybe Lungu might be redeemable. Unfortunately, these people are so debased, like the debased Kwacha, that they even encourage the kambwili of this world, membes, kabimba, katele kalumba, shoni, the mumba brothers, lusambo, to name a few, to spew their evil and fools clap for them.
This poll, fake poll, is for your consumption. Why? Because you are worth 5 Kwacha chitenge, and 5 Kwacha t-shirt. You have no value at all: these politicians have figured that out. They don’t respect you, and you will continue living your pauper life until your life ends. This is the truth which the people you dance for will not tell you. Shame on you!
How do u say with a straight face that 61% of the respondents said they would vote for PF and then later conclude that Edgar Lungu would command a 44% portion of the votes if elections were held today? And these are supposed to be scholars at the University of Zambia!