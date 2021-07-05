By Naomi Sakala

PF commissioned opinion poll that gives Edgar Lungu a false edge over his political rival Hakainde Hichilema has been found to be a fake program carried out by the Patriotic Front schemers, in order to influence voters’ choice for the Presidency.

The company( Faraline UK) that is said to have facilitated the process was dissolved on 4th May 2021 and the poll ‘expert’ ‘Professor’ Richard Elson is not a Professor and has never been in the academia.

“As the results of a very dubious opinion poll on the Zambian election start to be circulated, could you confirm for us Richard which institution conferred your professorship and when, seeing as that title seems to providing a lot of “credibility”?,wrote Professor Nic Drew Cheeseman, a British political scientist and professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham.