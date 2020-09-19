By Logic Lukwanda/Leah Ngoma

Ruling Patriotic Front-PF- Secretary General Davis Mwila is confident that constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 will be enacted into law.

This follows its restoration in parliament yesterday as constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2020 alongside other seven bills.

And Mr Mwila says the opposition united party for national development-UPND- should not cry foul when the bill is passed into law because it’s their decision to walk away whenever the controversial proposed law is brought before the house.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila also told journalists yesterday that the PF is poised to win next year’s elections with or without bill 10.

But the Governance, Elections, Advocacy and Research Services –GEARS- Initiative Zambia is disappointed that the National Assembly, the executive and ruling party have decided to ignore all reason and want to reinstate a dead bill 10.

Gears has however commended the opposition UPND, whose number is the magic number to the passage of bill 10 who have vowed to walk-out and not to assist the tripartite to inject oxygen to bill 10 when it comes up for debate any time during this sitting of the house.

Gears Initiative Executive Director Mcdonald Chipenzi says the move by the opposition is a commendable one as it seeks to defend, protect and promote democracy and electoral integrity.

Mr Chipenzi notes that it is clear that a syndicate has been formed to ensure that bill 10 is pushed on the throats of the Zambian people by parliament.

PHOENIX FM NEWS