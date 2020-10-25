PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lusaka- 24th October 2020

PF ORCHESTRATEDLETTER ABOUT HON NALUMANGO*

We note with concern a fake letter on a UPND letterhead circulating on social media , purporting that our National Chairperson Hon. Mutale Nalumango has resigned.

We wish to dispel that at no time has Hon. Nalumango written a resignation letter to President Hakainde Hichilema.

In view of the aforesaid, we urge all our members across the nation to ignore it and treat the same with the contempt it deserves.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

*UPND Secretary General*