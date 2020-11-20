By Florence Muyunda CIC Private Reporter

SOUTHERN ~Choma

PF PARTY RICHER THAN THE COUNTRY.

One of the reasons why bondholders refused to give ZAMBIA interest payment holiday is lack of transperancy.

The PF have failed to tell the people where the euro bond was used and looking at how PF is spending money towards 2021 general elections one can conclude that they used the substantial amount of the euro bond to buy campaign materials like buses to corrupt the minds of Voters in their respective Constituencies.

One can’t understand a kind of satanism that involves in PF the poor students are refused to write exams because they have not paid tution fees but PF MP are buying Very expensive buses to hoodwink Voters

The country is defaulting on debts but PF as a Party and it’s MPs have money more than what the country needs to pay euro bondholders and other creditors

PF as a party has become wealthier than the whole country, we cry for our country

In hospitals there are no medicines but PF MPs have money to empower the whole Constituency.

And now we are hearing two MPs on the copperbelt are planning to order 4 helicopters for their Constituencies as a mean of buying votes from their People. These people are rich and they CAN do ANYTHING just to remain in power next year.

CIC PRESS TEAM