PF Picks Former LAZ President George Chisanga As Lukashya Candidate

Information just received indicates that the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front has settled for former LAZ president Mr George Chisanga as the candidate for the forthcoming Lukashya Constituency by election.

The Lukashya seat fell vacant following the death of member of parliament Mr Mwenya Munkonge.

The ruling party is yet to agree on the candidate for Mwansabombwe to replace Mr Rodgers Mwewa who died on the same day as Mr Munkonge.