PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

LUSAKA: 20 JANUARY 2020.

PF PLANNING TO LINK HH TO AN AS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON EDGAR AND HAVE HIM ARRESTED.

We have been tipped that the Patriotic Front (PF) is planning to implicate UPND President Hakainde Hichilema in the alleged assassination attempt on President Edgar Lungu.

The State arrested a Mr Mwangala Ngalande some time back and charged him with an offence of attempting to assassinate the Head of State. He is now appearing in the Magistrates court in Lusaka. They are now trying to concoct a fake story that Ngalande was sent by Hakainde Hichilema.

ZAMBIAN politics have deteriorated to low levels where criminality is being celebrated as part of the daily function in our democratic dispensation.

As a party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) stands ready to denounce criminal elements in Zambian politics and we also stand ready to defend our democracy, come what may!

We are at a time in the history of Zambia where FALSEHOOD is believed more than the TRUTH, PROPAGANDA is more important than POLICY DIRECTION of government, Politicians with CRIMINAL ELEMENTS are celebrated more than DECENT POLITICIANS who mean well for this country.

It is for this reason that we wish to put on record that one, Mwangala Ngalande is not a UPND cadre as it is being reported by some sections of the media.

As you are aware, Ngalande was arrrested for an ‘assasination attempt’ on one Edgar Lungu and the matter is before the courts of law.

We are not here to discuss the case, but rather wish to inform the public about the evil scheme and the wicked plot by known politicians to implicate the top UPND leadership in the assasination attempt case.

This man, Mwangala Ngalande is not trustworthy. He left the UPND at the time former party Vice President, Dr Canissius Banda resigned to join the Patriotic Front. He rejoined the UPND party, only to leave again when Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba decided to rejoin the PF on 23 April 2019. The UPND has no record of Ngalande rejoining the party after he left following GBM’s departure.

It must be noted that during the press briefing to announce his departure from our party, GBM vowed to dismantle the UPND, saying he would embark on a countrywide tour to decampaign the party.

But in response, the UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema thanked GBM for the service rendered to the party and wished him well.

Sadly, since his departure, GBM has unleashed inflammatory hate speeches, inuendos and threatened the life of top UPND leaders openly in his crusade to dismantle our party.

You will recalI, that in Kasama which is GBM’s base, there is a group calling itself MULANFYE. We are not suprised that, ‘Mulanfye,’ which means smear dirt on an innocent and clean person, was targeted at Mr Hichilema.

The public would recall that the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) closed Lutanda Radio station in Kasama following an appearance of two members of MULANFYE, Abraham Mulenga and John Sampa who offloaded inflammatory, tribal and hate speech on the airwaves against the top UPND leadership and praised GBM, Mr Lungu and PF instead.

And in a video posting on social media, GBM’s long time and loyal body guards Frank Mbewe as well as Chrispin Malama threatened to violently deal with the UPND National Chairman, Mama Mutale Nalumango in her recent tour of Luapula and Nothern provinces.

Another group calling itself AMERICA which is led by Justin Chama has threatened the life of UPND Deputy National Youth Chairman – Politics, Gilbert Liswaniso whom they have placed on wanted list.

And in an audio recording that went viral on social media, Justin Chama threatened to rip open the belly of Cephas Bwalya who is UPND Northern provice Political Consultant.

The Kasama based gang called America is conducting their activities with the full blessings of GBM and Mr Lungu whom they have mentioned and praised in those voice massages.

Unfortunately, even after the Provncial leadership in Kasama led by Nathan Ilunga reported

Abraham Mulenga and John Sampa for their inflammatory tribal and hate speech. He also reported Frank Mbewe and Chrispin Malama for hate speech and threatening violence, and Justin Chama for threatening violence and scheming to kill. The Zambia Police has grown cold feet as no arrests or caution statements have been recorded.

Are you not supprised that Ngalande who has kept the company of PF since GBM left the party in April 2019, would today be called a UPND cadre and clothed with such a case?

Ngalande who fondly used to respond to a greeting with his signature phrase ‘IT IS WELL,’ has not been seen at any of the UPND meetings, programs or activities since GBM left UPND in April 2019.

We beleive Ngalande is one of the hired tools of violence and deception lined up for use in the eveil schemes against the UPND top leadership ahead of the 2021 presidential and general elections.

They want to link Ngalande’ s assassination case to Hakainde Hichilema and accuse him of having acted together with Ngalande to attempt to assassinate Edgar Lungu.

Shouldnt we be asking these questions as a nation when a few greedy people want to hold on to power by falsely accusing an innocent person becuase they have already lost the presidential and general elections.

We shall not allow a repeat of April 11, 2017, when the Zambia Police raided Mr Hichlema’s home, arrested him and later charged him with a fake treason case.

From the time Mr Lungu announced, “I’m Game For 2021,’ * (Daily Nation dated 9 November 2019, front page), two secretly conducted opinion polls by ‘government’ have indicated that HH would win the next presidential election by a large margin; between 65% to 78 %.

But due to high levels of theft of public funds, corruption, plunder and greedy the PF top leadership has come up with an evil scheme to stop President Hichilema from contesting the presidential elections in 2021.

The UPND cherishes democracy and that is why as a party, we have partcicipated in the presidential election all along since the birth of the party in 1998 because we beleive the power of the ballot belongs to the people.

Even when the MMD stole late Anderson Kambela Mazoka’s victory in 2001, as UPND, we took the legal route to seek a solution to the matter. And in 2016 when the PF stole President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory, the matter went to court because HH is a democrat who believes in the rule of law.

Attempting to link the son of the soil, Mr Hichilema who is also a champion of democracy, to an assasination attempt case is a demonstration of a failed and scared leadership in the PF.

In 2016 when the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and Commissioner Esau Chulu stole President HH’s VICTORY, he did not order his people to take to the street neither was a bullet fired by UPND in protest.

President HH had won the 2016 presidential election and he will do it again in 2021. HH would win even if presidential elections were called today.

UPND MEDIA TEAM.

Ends///