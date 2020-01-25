By Maiko Zulu

WHEN SOLDIERS START TO COMPLAIN THEN THINGS ARE NOT OK

Earlier today I had a chance to chat with some soldiers based at the Apollo Zambia Army camp who narrated how they have no electricity from 11.00hrs to 02:00hrs daily and one thing came into my mind. How can government through the Ministry of Defence fail to mount a generator at the military camp which is supposed to be a high security area?

I remember going to perform at Chiwiko ZNS camp in Katete sometime back where the whole camp was powered by a generator.

I want to think that the peace we enjoy as a sovereign country is in the hands of our military personnel and it is government’s duty to make sure that certain circumstances are mitigated on behalf of our men and women in uniform.

Understandably, the electricity power deficit is a national affair but I also want to believe that security and military facilities should be on the Zesco list of priority in terms of supply failure to which alternative means of energy like solar should be put in place.

Soldiers cannot voice out their concerns due to the nature of their job and when the begin to complain, their concerns usually point to other things. Zambia has been a haven of peace on the continent and it is the little acts that have contributed to the high moral and discipline that characterises our soldiers and sets them apart from other armies. It is therefore our duty as citizens to raise their concerns because besides being in the military, they are also citizens.