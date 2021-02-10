PERCY Chanda says the PF knows nothing about intraparty democracy and therefore have no moral right to criticise others.

Recently, The Mast published a story that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema remained unopposed after filing his nomination for the party presidency early head of Sunday’s General Assembly.

But PF media director Sunday Chanda criticised the UPND leader, asking him to allow others to challenge him.

He claimed that President Edgar Lungu has also invited people to challenge him at the convention.

But Chanda, the UPND chairperson for mines and former Kankoyo PF member of parliament, challenged Sunday to prove if indeed there is democracy in PF.

“When PF was formed in 2001 by late president Michael Sata (MHSREP), it took the party 10 years before they could hold what they called an intraparty election in 2011 at which basically all positions from the party president went unopposed,” Chanda said. “Fast forward to replacing the late President Michael Sata in 2015, PF held one of the most scandalous and sham gatherings in Kabwe, never witnessed in the world. It must be very frustrating to the PF who are already poking their nose into the UPND’s intraparty elections, going by the rantings from their party media director Sunday Chanda.”

Chanda highlighted events in November 2014 which led to President Lungu becoming PF candidate in the presidential election that followed Sata’s death.

“We challenge the PF to tell us who elected Mr Edgar Lungu as party president in Kabwe through the ballot and who did he contest with?” he said. “As far as the country is concerned, Mr Lungu was merely installed as PF candidate through bombs, guns, pangas, show of hands and legs by a small group of drunken hooligans who remained, as anyone who tried to challenge him were chased.”

Chanda further challenged Sunday to explain who elected the current PF central committee after its mandated expired in 2016.

“Even thereafter, we challenge the PF to tell us who elected Madam Inonge Wina as PF vice-president, who elected Davies Mwila as PF secretary general, who elected Mumbi Phiri as PF deputy secretary general, who elected Kelvin Sampa as PF national youth chairperson, who elected the rest of the current members of the PF’s Central Committee?” Chanda asked. “We know the PF have not even concluded their lower organ intraparty elections in some provinces due to their known culture of bombs, guns, pangas and all that characterise the PF elections. Even ahead of their intraparty elections, people like Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) is already an orphan in the PF having been expelled from his party, for merely openly offering himself to challenge Mr Edgar Lungu as party president at the forthcoming PF general conference.”

Chanda said there was no need to blame Hichilema for emerging unopposed even after he had invited people to challenge him.

“Can the PF for once concentrate on packing their bags from offices as time is up, come 12th August 2021 as they keep admiring the intraparty processes of the UPND,” said Chanda.