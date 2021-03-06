By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

PF POSITIONING ECZ TO RIG THE GENERAL ELECTIONS ~ Banda Sakanya

ECL’s insatiate for power will plunge this country into turmoil if he does not realise that his epoch to rule is over and ends on 12th August.

His arrogance to threaten concourt judges is a conspicuous indication that he is willing to be a life president like his counterpart Museveni of Uganda.

We have seen lately how he has been dribbling himself with laws to stamp his tyrannical leadership to perpetually remain at the helm of power.

It all began in 2016 when he strategically amended the constitution to suit his desire to continue serving even after the two terms elapsed.

He brought in Bill 10 strategically to repeal artcal 52 that should have given him an easy passage without being petitioned.

He succeeded by manipulating Esau Chulu and Nshindano to make sure the old register was deleted as opposed to what the constitution states that there shall be continuous voter registration.

He has brought in the cyber bill to gag freedom of speech and invasion of privacy and all is being positioned in readiness for this year’s general elections.

Now he wants to bring in a law that will criminalise Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT)

The evil PF and its leadership is trying by all means to change the laws so that they are advantaged to continue doing wrong. Since it is so apparent that UPND is winning, they want to change article in the Eletoral Act Zambia (ECZ) that no one should announce the election results before ECZ does so.. Parallel Voter Tabulation is there in order to compare the results, and if the other party is delaying so that they manipulate the figures, the other groups should announce. Winter Kabimba knew that Sata was winning because of this system.

There were attempts to manipulate but the margin was too big to rig, and Sata lead PF triumphantly became the winner. Now, some scared fellows who just want to cling to power want to change a law that actually favoured the same PF.

PF is like Satan. Satan did not start as an evil creature he is today, he was a good angel in charge of music, but along the way, he became evil. PF, like Satan, became evil and that’s what PF is today.

Every attempt to change laws should be met with resistance in Parliament like they did to bill 10. Let Zambians decide peacefully as to whom they should entrust. Certainly, Zambians in a right frame of mind will vote for the UPND because they’re are preaching solutions.

Zambians rise up and say enough is enough to this PF evil leadership that wants to manipulate its way through in governance after 12th August.

ECZ is now a tool being positioned by ECL with impunity to manipulate the will of people on 12th August.