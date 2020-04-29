PF are practicing shallow and mediocre politics bordering on political stupidity, Cornelius Mweetwa has charged.

Mweetwa, the UPND deputy national spokesperson and Choma Central member of parliament, said at no time has the opposition party engaged in any anti-Bemba schemes.

Recently, Kasama Central PF member of parliament Kelvin Sampa accused the UPND of scheming against the Bemba-speaking people.

“My own brother Kelvin Sampa, PF MP for Kasama Central is quoted as saying that the UPND is associated with anti-Bemba plots. We don’t even understand these anti-Bemba schemes,’’ he said in an interview. “It is very saddening that the PF can try to pit the perception of UPND not being in good books

with Paramount Chief Chitimukulu. It’s shameless for them because if anything else, it is us the UPND on the floor of the House (Parliament) who did all sorts of political drama, walking out and questioning the then minister of traditional affairs Professor Nkandu Luo as to why the government was refusing to recognise Kanabesa Henry Kanyanta Sosala as Paramount Chitimukulu and using then minister of home affairs Edgar Chagwa Lungu to send heavily armed paramilitary officers to quarantine him and stop him from ascending to the throne.”

Mweetwa explained that it was, in fact, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who publicly supported and defended Sosala against then republican president Michael Sata.

“Our leader went out…although it was not a political matter. But we realised that political power was being used to prevent the right heir to the throne. We did all we could until finally the PF gave in and Kanabesa Kanyanta Sosala went in as Chitimukulu, much to the delight of the whole nation because what PF was doing was very

irresponsible and disrespectful to the traditional leadership of the country,” he said. “After all these efforts were made, how can people now turn and start calling us names to say ‘UPND is plotting anti-Bemba schemes?’ That is shallow politics; it is mediocre politics bordering on political stupidity, and the country is fed up of this type of politics.”

Mweetwa said ever since the PF realised that they had become unpopular among the voters, they had resorted to hate speech.

“They have realised that when their cherished song ‘dununa reverse’ plays anywhere, people frown and look shocked; people detest its sound. And realising that they are going out in 2021, they have resorted to promoting hate speech, they are dividing the country on tribal politics as culminated in Chilubi by-elections. How come Kelvin Sampa and his team now think that we are plotting anti-Bemba schemes and for what reason?” Mweetwa asked. “Our leader Hakainde Hichilema has never and will not send any traditional leader to make statements that are on tribal lines. We are not sponsors of any chief or anybody who has issued statements that are tribally inclined in order to spark a tribal debate in the country. It is them (PF). We think this kind of shallowness in the PF should have an end point somewhere.”

He said the UPND had suffered worse name-calling at the hands of the PF.

Mweetwa said the PF had even accused Hichilema of spreading COVID-19.

“The PF leadership is so shallow as to think that HH is spreading COVID-19 through his donations, this was said of his first donation. They think so shallow, no wonder we are in this political quagmire and malaise. Anyway, we can’t expect too much from a failed government and one that is clearly not up to task,” he said.

“A lot of interpretations have been made and conjured, many conclusions have been arrived at over the story surrounding the Chitimukulu in the last few days or week. We have been very reluctant because the PF has been calling us names; they have called us Satanists, tribalists, tribal party. And all sorts of names that are meant to demonise their political adversaries but now tables have turned. Starting with the Chilubi by-elections, all sentiments bordering on tribalism in the country are emanating from the corridors of the PF, they are coming from the bedroom of PF.”

Mweetwa said his party had concentrated on issue-based politics.

“Our style of politics is to talk of the economic recovery, talk of building resilience in the mining sector arising from the international market distortions, talk about peace and love for the country. That is all we care about,” said Mweetwa. “To talk about progress of the country, talk of the fight against corruption, talk of job creation, talk of paying retirees, talk of prudent expenditure of national resources not plunder, talk of prudent utilisation of the Mukula tree not plunder of the same, talk about the preservation of gold at Kasenseli mine, talk agriculture diversification. These are issues of our interest, issues that benefit the people.”