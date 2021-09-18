Amos Malupenga!

PF PRAISES AMOS MALUPENGA FOR EMBARASSING THE NEW INFORMATION MINISTER.

“You will be heavily rewarded when we come back to power in 2026”

The Opposition Patriotic Front members have sent thousands of messages of appreciation to the Information Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga for successfuly embarrassing the new Information Minister Chushi Kasanda yesterday.

According to several PF Face Book and Whats app Groups where 90% of former ministers, current permanent secretaries and ambasadors are members, the PF supporters praised Mr Malupenga for his bravely attitude of writing a distorted speech to humiliate the Information Minister to paint a picture that President HH appointed useless ministers in govt. Mr Malupenga has been held for his continued loyalt to President Lungu and PF.

Yesterday, PF carders mocked the Information Minister after she had troubles in reading a PF poorly written speech which crafted by PF surrogates still in government offices.

President HH has refused to replace Edgar Lungu’s loyalists in critical govt offices giving a reason that his UPND supporters are incompetent and useless. – Zambian Accurate Information