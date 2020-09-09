Let’s preach messages of love, unity and peace to our people during campaigns.

Our colleagues in the PF are back in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe bye elections, preaching tribalism and hatred, instead of what they have done, or will do for our citizens. We have no doubt they have the blessings of their top leadership in the country, because they are never reprimanded. What is even more troubling and painful, is that these meetings are attended by young people, who may subsequently grow up having hatred for their fellow citizens from other parts of the country. This is unacceptable.

The origins of the UPND candidates contesting in these areas are local. They were born and bred within these localities and are part of the communities there. So what ethnic differences do the PF see in these people to warrant such venomous tribal attacks? And why should anyone be attacked or hated for belonging to such a rich ethnic and racial diversity that Zambian nation prides itself with?

Let’s stop this hypocrisy of trying to preach One Zambia One Nation, yet we are doing the complete opposite. Zambians will stand against this hate and division.

HH aka Bally will fix it