PF PREVENTING PEOPLE OF SOUTHERN PROVINCE FROM GETTING NRCs

Namwala Member of Parliament, Moono Lubezhi has described as mischievous attempts to send away people seeking National Registration Cards without birth certificates.



Lubezhi says most rural areas do not have health centres for child delivery, which compels mothers to depend on traditional birth attendants

She adds that asking parents to produce a birth certificate in order to get an NRC for their children is a mockery.



“Sixteen years ago, most of these rural areas had no health facilities where someone could deliver and be given a birth record. Even the 650 health centres they are talking about where only started in 2011 and have not even finished them. I can simply say the health sector in the country is none existent and yet someone is asking for documentation which can only be obtained from a health sector which doesn’t exist”,the Namwala lawmaker said.



Lubezhi has also appealed to Members of Parliament and senior party officials, especially in areas without UPND parliamentary and Civic representation to take keen interest in the mobile registration.



She says people should not only look at the NRC as a tool for voting, but also an important national identification document.