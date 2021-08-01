PF PROPAGANDA MACHINES RESOLVE TO START CREATING FAKE HH TWITS.

Last year, we advised HH to stop using twitter account because most of Zambians dont follow it as a result the PF Propagandists easily create fake accounts for him with fake messages. We said HH should be using Face Book where nearly all Zambians including President Lungu follow him.

Now look at this FAKE twit done by PF propagandists. Expect more FAKE HH/UPND Senior Members twits between now and 12th August when PF is kicked out.

UPND Media, please up your game to counter PF massive propaganda as they prepare to surrender power to the Zambian People.