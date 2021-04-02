PF PUT KU WIRE IN KITWE

The Kitwe District Elvis Nkandu Management Committee has continued mobilizing the Party in the District despite PF Police intimidation on a daily basis.

The Journey to 12th August 2021 has not been easy for the Elvis Nkandu led team as the PF Police has been arresting and crushing the political space for UPND in Kitwe but this did not make the team stop the mobilisation.

Recent Branch Mobilisation meetings have been turning to look like public rallies as residents in Kitwe can’t wait to see the Government that has been supplying expired drugs out of Government. This is a perfect indicator that PF has been buried in Kitwe. UPND Membership cards are on high demand in the District.

Every corner of Kitwe is red and ready to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.

The mining town which has been reduced to a poor town can’t wait to finally put PF KU WIRE on 12th August this year.

Graduates in the streets of Kitwe without Jobs can’t wait to Put PF KU WIRE so that President Hakainde Hichilema can bring the economic environment that will create Jobs and business opportunities in the District.

Marketeers who are having low sales due to low purchasing power in the once vibrant mining town can’t wait to put PF KU WIRE so that they can have an economic environment that will restore the high purchasing power from which they will get back to high daily sales.

Farmers in the rural wards of Kitwe whose farm inputs are poorly distributed and at times not even distributed to them are even more happy that they have a chance to put PF KU WIRE this August.

These Farmers also are faced with bad roads to transport their farm produce. They also can’t wait to put PF KU WIRE so that their fellow Farmer President Hakainde Hichilema can come and fix these problems.

Miners who have been reduced to ECL Mealie Meal beggers and those Miners who have lost their Jobs due to poor mining policies and political interference in the mines can’t wait to put PF KU WIRE in Kitwe.

Business Men and Women in Kitwe also are saying their business opportunities have been taken away by PF Cadres and largely by poor business policies under PF.

Business People say the US Dollar, a major vehicle currency has continued to reduce their capital on a daily basis as PF does not know how to deal with the daily weakening local currency as a result business projections are always coming out negative thereby affecting strategic goals.

The business environment currently has no regular clients as everyone is struggling thereby leaving the business to chance deals and sales which is not good in business focusing. This has led Business Men and Women in Kitwe to hire the services of President Hakainde Hichilema their fellow Business Man who understands business needs and the UPND on August 12 as they put PF KU WIRE.

Even rigging will not work for PF in Kitwe as the Elvis Nkandu message of Change for a better Zambia under President Hakainde Hichilema has been embraced by everyone in Kitwe. PF has been trying to buy support in the District but not even their money is working for them.

Come 12th August 2021 PF NI KU WIRE.

#TIME4CHANGE

Issued by//

Sam Mwikisa

Kitwe District UPND Youth Spokesperson