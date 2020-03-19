The PF has postponed the Lusaka Provincial Elections scheduled for March 20.

PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila says this follows Government’s announcement that Zambia has recorded its first two confirmed cases of Coronavirus today.

Mr Mwila says the Party will adhere to all health measures that government has put in place in order to avoid further cases.

He has said party members are country are directed to adhere to rules of hygiene and report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility so that appropriate can be taken to avoid new cases.

Mr Mwila however said the Lusaka District elections went well and all new office bearers are urged to get to work immediately.

And,Patriotic Front -PF- Secretary General Davis Mwila has called on political parties to take a leaf from the ruling party by allowing intra-party elections.

Mr. Mwila says the current PF district elections and the forthcoming Provincial elections demonstrate that the ruling party values democracy.

He says it is sad that some opposition political parties cannot hold intra-party elections because of dictatorial tendencies of their leaders.

He has told journalists that President Edgar Lungu values democracy that is why he has allowed party members to challenge him ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Meanwhile, Forbes Mufwaya has been elected PF Lusaka District Chairperson taking over from David Silubanje who came out third in the election.

Mr. Mufwaya polled 194 votes followed by Goodson Banda who scored 144 votes while Mr. Silubanje scored 55 votes.

And, Timeke Chirwa has been elected PF Lusaka District Chairlady after scooping Margaret Muwila.

Keginin Sinyanwe has been elected treasurer after being unopposed.