By Charles Tembo

PF founder member Johnson Mpundu says the party should not cry foul over the nullification of parliamentary seats.

He says party president Edgar Lungu was the weakest link who allowed stealing with impunity in government and at party level.

“So the downfall of the PF party was and is on Edgar Lungu,” Mpundu said.

Reflecting on the nullification of some parliamentary elections scooped by the PF, Mpundu said lessons should be learnt that power belongs to the people.

He said the PF abused its powers and thought they could be in power for ever.

“These are lessons that people should learn. The PF never learns and power got to their heads. The abuse of power was too much and this is testimony. But again, it is the same PF when in power in 2011 that petitioned all the MMD seats and we had close to 20 parliamentary by-elections which they were winning. So the PF set a very bad precedent. I find it very unfortunate for the PF to cry foul over the nullification of seats,” Mpundu said.

“There was serious abuse of power by the PF and this was there for all to see. The levels of corruption, bribery among PF members of parliament was so high and alarming. The PF could openly show off money and think that was empowerment. The PF could openly show money to the electorates in exchange for votes. To them, that was development to the people.”

He said the PF should not cry victim when their deeds were evil.

Mpundu said even the rebranding of PF would never be achieved because criminals can never be rebranded.

“How can you rebrand a group of people with criminal tags? Even if we are to remain the PF, the criminal tag won’t go away. The PF became a mafia party, and this is not what we founded the PF on with Michael Sata,” he said.

He said the biggest problem in PF was the weakness of Edgar Lungu.

“The weakest link was Edgar Lungu. He allowed stealing with impunity in government and at party level. But this was expected with the manner he got the power. It was a violent ‘convention’ that elected him and he had no control over thuggery. So the downfall of the PF party was and is on Edgar Lungu. If President Michael Sata was to wake up from death, he would blame Edgar Lungu for killing his party and vision,” he said.

And Mpundu said President Hichilema should not over promise.

He said the people are still expectantly waiting to see what the UPND will give out.

“So far, we have started counting and we are nearing the 100 days in power. But what have we seen? It is just mere promises. Yes, they are operating under the ‘PF’ budget, but they need to show hope and confidence in the people. Making a lot of promises may backfire in a short time. Remember promises have no timeframe and people can demand for answers at any goal,” warned Mpundu.