“Pabwato brand Shops Opens”

Lusaka-January 23rd 2020

The Pabwato Brand Shop has finally opened.

The shop provides ruling Patriotic Front regalia designed by local fashion designers.

Secretary General, Hon.Davies Mwila stated that the party approved “Pabwato Brand Shop” as an innovation to popularise the party’s regalia and support local fashion designers and tailors.

The approved retail shop, an innovative idea by business woman and entrepreneur, Mary Nampungwe, has created a clothing line and is selling fashionable PF clothes as everyday clothes.

This approach is widely used by airlines, car makers, and others popular brands to market their brands by crafting everyday branded outfits into fashionable clothes.

With this approval, Pabwato Brand Shop has initially opened in Lusaka and other shops will be opened on the Copperbelt.

The retail brand shops will later be rolled out across the country.

“It’s an innovative idea to make fashionable clothing line to appeal to especially young people”. Said Nampungwe.

“The PF party is a popular brand in Zambia and its presence in Zambia is long-term. To ensure that its appeal to the masses and all classes in society is maintained, we came up with this innovation. We want members and supporters of the party to confidently walk in a shop and buy the regalia of their choice. Our designs have gone beyond t-shirts and chitenges. This action also promotes tolerance among political players”. Said Nampungwe.

“We are also creating financial opportunities to local designers and tailors across the country” she said.

The African National Congress(ANC) of South Africa has similar shops.

The Shop will also afford local fabric and clothes designers to pitch their designs for approval by Pabwato Brand Shop management in conjunction with the Office of the Secretary General.

The Pabwato Brand Shop was approved by the Serecretary General, Davies Mwila in a letter dated 29th October 2019.