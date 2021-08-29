PF REGIME PAID KALANDANYA MUSIC PROMOTER OVER K7 MILLION FOR CAMPAIGN SONGS

PF music promoter Kalandanya was paid over 7 million kwacha to produce and promote PF campaign songs.

The money is said to have been part of the Youth empowerment fund.

According to what #Tumfweko has been told, Kalandanya was tasked to ensure both divisive and PF image building songs were produced.

However, Ministry of Finance says this money was not accounted for despite being withdrawn from Ministry of Youth and Sports.

ACC and DEC have since been challenged to investigate Kalandanya music promoters for this day light robbery.

(Source: Tumfweko)