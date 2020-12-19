PF REGISTERING FOREIGNERS BECAUSE NO SANE ZAMBIAN CAN VOTE FOR THEM – NEWTON MUKULA

Young Prominent businessman and aspiring candidate for Chimbamilonga constituency in northern province Newton Mukula has charged that Zambians in all corners of the country have realized that Hakainde Hichilema is the only hope for the people to be redeemed from poverty. Newton Mukula, who is currently in Chimbamilonga constituency encouraging people to register and safeguard their voter’s cards, has advised Youths in the area to be on high alert and identify foreigners who are planning to come and vote in the 2021 elections.

“PF is Registering foreigners because they know that Zambians have turned against them. No sane Zambian can vote for PF. Days when people in rural areas could be bought for a packet of salt are long gone. I was born here in Chimbamilonga and I know the people of this area when they have made up their minds no one can change them, this time around they want Hakainde Hichilema. This is why PF is panicking and Registering foreigners and children but those foreigners will not be allowed to step a foot in this area. Zambia is for Zambians, any foreigner planning to interfere with systems of our country will be treated as an enemy of the state. We appeal to security wings to protect this country from any foreigner threat because allowing foreigners to meddle in our affairs is a threat to our national security.” Said Newton Mukula.

Newton has pledged to help UPND win Chimbamilonga constituency even if he was not adopted to stand as member of Parliament.

“When you look at some of the roads in the constituency, they were last graded in 1982. People in this area have been totally neglected and that is what is paining me so whether adopted or not I will do my level best to make sure UPND wins in this area because I know Hakainde Hichilema has a vision for the country which will benefit all regions in the country” explain Mukula.

Most residents spoken to in the area have vowed to vote Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND because the current government and the area member of Parliament has neglected the people in the area.

UPND MEDIA