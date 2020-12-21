A parliamentary hopeful for Chimbamilonga Constituency in Northern Province has mocked the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), alleging that they are registering foreign nationals to vote in the 2021 general elections “because no sane Zambian will vote for them.”

Newton Mukula, a youthful businessman who is eyeing the seat under the opposition UPND, has advised young people in the area to be on high alert and identify foreigners who are allegedly planning to vote in the 2021 elections.

Mukula has charged that Zambians in all corners of the country have realized that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is the only hope for citizens to be redeemed from poverty.

“PF is Registering foreigners because they know that Zambians have turned against them.

“No sane Zambian can vote for PF,” stated Mukula, who is currently in Chmbamilonga on a voter registration drive.

“Days when people in rural areas could be bought for a packet of salt are long gone. I was born here in Chimbamilonga and I know the people of this area when they have made up their minds no one can change them, this time around they want Hakainde Hichilema.

“This is why PF is panicking and Registering foreigners and children but those foreigners will not be allowed to step a foot in this area.

“Zambia is for Zambians, any foreigner planning to interfere with systems of our country will be treated as an enemy of the state. We appeal to security wings to protect this country from any foreign threat because allowing foreigners to meddle in our affairs is a threat to our national security,” he said.

Mukula has pledged to help the UPND win Chimbamilonga Constituency even if he was not adopted to stand as Member of Parliament.

“When you look at some of the roads in the constituency, they were last graded in 1982.

“People in this area have been totally neglected and that is what hurts me so whether adopted or not I will do my level best to make sure UPND wins in this area because I know Hakainde Hichilema has a vision for the country which will benefit all regions in the country,” explained Mukula to a Zambian Eye correspondent.

Meanwhile, some residents spoken to in the area have vowed to vote for Hichilema and the UPND, alleging that the current government and the area member of Parliament Hastings Chansa, who has held the seat since 2011, have allegedly neglected the people.