PF REJECTS INVITATION FOR PRAYERS SAYING IT WILL BE IMMORAL TO ATTEND NATIONAL PRAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

 

 

  1. I doubt it if your absence will make a difference. With your arrogance and unrepentant attitude it’s okay. We respect your right not to attend.

  2. Kikikikiki, Jonah has swallowed the big fish together with the boat! Kikikikiki.

    When UPND shunned fake national prayers, you called them Satanists without knowing how it was paining them to see how hypocritical those prayers were. Now you are right in the same position, enjoy the pain, drown in the river of misery if you like, you are simply reaping what you saw.

