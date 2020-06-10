SEVERAL Patriotic Front youths have reported Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo for abrogation of section 21(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

According to a report deposited at the ACC’s Office of the Director General, Celestin Rocky Mukandila, Rodgers Roy Mugala, Simon Mulenga Mwila, Bennett Musonda, Mpage Kachingwe and Geoffrey Mutale Mwila reported Lusambo for abuse of authority of office.

The youths stated that, “We also note with concern that the Honourable Lusambo has been donating assorted goods with millions of kwacha to his constituency beyond his income and financial means as a Minister and member of parliament, which donations have been in the public domain for more than a year now. Kindly investigate the same for possible abrogations of the anti-corruption commission Act”.

“We wish to make a formal complaint against the honourable Minister for Lusaka Province Mr Bowman C. Lusambo on several acts of abuse of authority of office,” read part of the report to the ACC DG. “First and foremost, we wish to make this complaint as Zambian citizens endowed with the responsibility to be patriotic to Zambia and promote its development and good image; as well as those who endeavour to acquire basic understanding of the Constitution and promote its ideals and objectives; as provided under Article 43(1)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Constitution of Zambia(Amendment) number of 2016 respectively and finally as good governance and human rights advocates.”

The report stated that with the spirit of ensuring that their guaranteed rights and freedoms as in the Bill of Rights part 3 of the Constitution of Zambia chapter 1 of the laws of Zambia are not abrogated in any way, as well as ensuring the tenets of good governance of the rule of law, constitutionalism and natural justice are maintained by leaders, the six youths submitted that checks and balances remain a preserve of every citizen of Zambia as well as adhere to achieve the nation’s values and principles.

They urged that Lusambo’s actions lately be investigated and consequently prosecuted.

The youths stated that Lusambo demolished properties in Munali area between January 1 and 10.

Further they stated that Lusambo abused and tortured people found patronising bars following the presidential address to the nation on COVID-19 between March 25-26 and April 15.

The youths further complained that Lusambo issued threats on social commentator and musician Brian Bwembya aka B-Flow, Chellah Tukuta, a photographer and musician Kings ‘Malembe Malembe’ Mumbi in total infringement of their rights to express themselves.

The youths want ACC to institute investigations.

The report was received at the office of the Director General confidential registry.