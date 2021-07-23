The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has reported opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to the police for training militias to disrupt next month’s general election.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza said the PF had submitted evidence to the police regarding the matter.

Mr. Mwanza said the militias were being trained in Nega Nega and Chawama to disrupt the election in Lusaka and Copperbelt as well as intimidate voters in PF strongholds.

He said five of those arrested in Chililabombwe days ago were from a named country of which police had all the information.

The PF Media Director said UPND was further organising 60 000 youths to meet in Mandevu, Lusaka, under the guise of signing a social contract.

Mr. Mwanza said the event would result in bloodshed should police stop the gathering in the wake of health guidelines as they would damage vehicles, loot shops and injure innocent citizens.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza said the ruling party would tomorrow submit to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) evidence of violence by UPND in Sioma, Sesheke and Mazabuka where PF members were terrorised.

He said the UPND had planned to use violence as a reason for their loss after clearly noting that they would not win next month’s general election.