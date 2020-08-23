PF resolved to create irreparable damage to economy but I will fix it – Bally

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says the ruling Patriotic Front have resolved to damage the country’s economy beyond repair to prove a point that he won’t be able to fix.

But Hichilema who has now adopted the nickname vows that he is equal to the fixing challenging no matter the extent of the damage.

“I think the PF have seriously resolved that as they leave office next year, they’ll damage the economy beyond repair just to prove that we can’t fix it…But we will,”

Hichilema wrote on his Facebook page earlier this evening.