By Mainda Simataa | 19 Jan 21 | Lusaka

PF Rigging Committee Targets to Buy 2 Million Plus Members/Voters for August

The election number crunchers in PF directed by absentee Ethiopian Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, have finally gotten data from their ECZ puppet Nshindano which indicates that the winner of this August 12 elections at presidential level will need a little over 2 million votes to win, which is impossible for incumbent dictator Lungu to amass without dirty tactics, since he is already facing an internal and nationwide revolt.

With the total number of registered voters now fixed at 7.2 million, and an expected voter turnout of between 55% – 65% (in a best case scenario) the total number of people expected to vote is unlikely to cross the 5 million threshold.

From this statistical standpoint, PF is now scrambling for a guaranteed minimum member voting cluster of 2 million plus voters, voters whom PF SG Davies Mwila wants to see on record – know by name, face address and mobile number, to be recruited and sworn to vote for PF with all kinds of inducements.

However, PF is poised to suffer the political shocks of the century as many voters will register to access the ’empowerment funds’ , but in the voting booth, people have sworn to vote for UPND and HH, and this is what is giving the PF rigging committee nightmares because they don’t know what to expect.

Violence and intimidation of the opposition will be standard warfare, but only 23% of Zambians will vote PF, a landslide defeat not even their thugs/ cadres can help because they may be beaten by the people if they attempt anything foolish.

