PF 2021 RIGGING STRATEGY IS CLEAR – TO LIMIT ISSUANCE OF NRC, VOTERS CARDS IN ALL UPND STRONGHOLDS!

==================================

Yesterday I received disturbing phone calls and images from Mazabuka youths who’ve been denied the right to aquire NRC’s for four days – the NRC being a requirement for one to register as a voter.

The reasons advanced by the government officials are as bogus as they are shocking – printer dead, no laminating machine, and when everything was finally in place, suddenly no power! The area was deliberately and persistently loadshedded.

And even when UPND sympathizers rushed to offer free generators and fuel for the NRC registration teams, a foolish woman, the so called PF District Commissioner of Mazabuka rejected the offer saying government will use its own (unavailable) resources. Meanwhile, the team has to move to another process is coming to an end.

But it’s worse in Lusaka city, a UPND stronghold!

All the 7 large constituencies with Mandevu leading with over 150,000 registered voters, have only been given 5 days each, 3 days if you remove weekends, to aquire new NRC’s and replacements – what the hell is this if not rigging to exclude potential young voters from exercising their constitutional and democratic right to vote?

Cde Mainda Simataa

UPND Kabwata Constituency IPS

Lusaka