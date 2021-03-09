Rufunsa – 09.03.21

PF RUFUNSA DISTRICT WOMEN TURNED TO BEGGARS AS TOP PF OFFICIALS SPLASH MONEY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

With the recent norm adopted by top PF cadres involving display of huge sums of money on social media, one would find it shocking for any PF cadre to be begging for money from other members of society as the case with PF Rufunsa District women who were stopping motorists to ask for money while celebrating women’s day.

This follows yesterday’s act which left the UPND NMC members Honorable Brian Kambita, Trevor Mwiinde and Lusaka Province Women officials surprised after the stoppage by PF women to ask for money and water. Thus wondering whether the showcased money by PF cadres has reached their grassroots.

The UPND women who where coming from Luangwa District after commemorating women’s day took time to encourage their fellow women to make the right choice for the betterment of their future and that of their dear ones by voting wisely for President Hakainde Hichilema this coming August.

Further, UPND women highlighted to them how wide the disparity between the rich and the poor in PF government is as Politicians display citizen’s taxes in form of money, people in Msanzala are dying due to poor bridge infrastructure and lack of drugs in hospitals, teachers are suffering due to poor housing infrastructure, University students lack allowances and farming inputs are extremely expensive.

Acknowledging to the advise given by their fellow women, the PF women asked for regalia from the UPND women as they openly declared engaging in a watermelon formula because their votes are only for President Hakainde Hichilema.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM