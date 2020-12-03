HAKAINDE Hichilema says the PF are sabotaging the 2021 general elections.

During a press conference at the UPND secretariat yesterday, Hichilema accused the PF of deliberately making the issuance of National Registration Cards chaotic.

He said NRCs have not been issued to all eligible citizens.

Hichilema said the Electoral Commission of Zambia must take interest in the issue.

He stressed that in many areas, NRCs were not issued at all.

He alleged that now even children under 10 years were being issued with cards and that someone attempted to explain that in Luapula some people were stunted.

“Are you telling us we cannot tell the difference between a stunted individual and an underage individual? We need the [Ministry of] Home Affairs, Department of Registration to dispute the information in the media where an underage child is holding an NRC on one hand and a voter’s card on another, which they say belong to them. If that is not sabotage, what is it?” Hichilema asked.

“If it’s not rigging the elections, what should we call that? At the same time NRC mobile issuance was not availed to citizens on the Copperbelt at the same time. In Copperbelt no mobile registration took place when it was taking place in Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and Eastern [provinces]. In these four provinces, mobile issuance has been going on from 2019. Why not Copperbelt, Lusaka, North Western, Western, Southern, Central? It is clear the idea is to deny citizens their right to have NRCs which they need to get a job, college space, fertiliser…”

ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya said the commission was aware of the images and information circulating on social media of the alleged under-age person registered as a voter.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that it is a staged picture. The Commission is still investigating this matter and will inform the public on the findings of the case,” said Bwalya. “The requirement for one to register as a voter are that one must be a Zambian citizen of 18 years and above and in possession of a green National Registration Card. Anyone who does not meet these requirements and attempts to register as a voter commits an offence which is liable for prosecution. The Commission therefore, calls on the public to desist from such vices and report anyone found attempting to perform any illegality, to the Commission or the nearest police station.”

Hichilema accused the government and the PF of wanting to disenfranchise citizens in the six provinces in order to rig elections.

He wondered why any genuine leader would want to split the country into two.

“We are aware that the voter registration is chaotic to say the least, absolutely chaotic. There is a haphazard movement of voter registration officials from one polling station to another; sneaking in polling stations like common thieves instead of being in all the polling stations as was announced by election commission, why? Machines breaking down, few staff; how can one individual take photos, fill forms, take the pictures, laminate; one!” he said.

Hichilema also questioned why people should be allowed to queue for hours on end until they get frustrated and leave without obtaining the voters’ cards.

He said the PF wants to manipulate the few that would manage to register to favour themselves.

Hichilema said registering as a voter should be the easiest thing in the country.

“If that is not failure of leadership, what is failure of leadership by the PF?” he asked. “If that is not incompetence, what do we call incompetence? These are the incompetence activities of the PF.”

He wondered why the government waited until 2020 to commence voter registration when the law was clear on continuous voter registration.

“It is because they want to deliberately cause chaos in the electoral process,” he said.

Hichilema said citizens must not wait for a crisis in 2021 but should demand their rights now.

“2021 will be too late, the schemers would have destroyed the electoral process already. And who are the schemers? The PF,” he said.

Hichilema said the ECZ had announced registering less than three million voters.

“We are left with one week according to their programme. Is it possible to register the remaining six plus million voters? So what is the intention of the PF? It’s to cause chaos in 2021. We say no to be driven into a chaotic situation, we can see we are being dragged there,” he said.

Hichilema urged people to think of their problems now and how it would be if PF were allowed another five years in power.

He said only a few people in PF, who were also the only ones who had put on weight, would survive.

“Everybody is losing weight, not because they are sick but because they are not eating just basic food in the home,” Hichilema said. “So in 2021, it should be all the right thinking Zambians, all those youths with no jobs, all those being attacked in markets by PF thugs, all those retirees, those retired in national interest, policemen who are paid little salaries, all those serving in the UN missions and their allowances are shared by the PF government instead of giving them 100 per cent, all those whose salaries in the council are delayed, all teachers who are transferred wrongly and unfairly, splitting families, civil servants who are threatened, no job security, all the unemployed, all of us on one side against the corrupt in PF; against the surrogate of PF…the majority are in one group and we shall prevail in 2021.”

Hichilema demanded that the issuance of mobile registration cards be taken to all provinces not just Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and Eastern.

“I say that the PF are sabotaging the 2021 general elections. The PF are dividing us and we say no to division,” he said.

Hichilema demanded extension to the voter registration exercise until all eligible persons were registered.

He advised the ECZ to refuse being used by the PF to favour the ruling party.

Hichilema also urged the ECZ to deploy extra manpower in all registration centres.

He also urged those who control public resources to release money to ECZ for voter registration.

“Instead of spending money on useless things, spend money on NRC and voter registration instead of jumping around, gallivanting around to earn night allowances, not to work! We know why people are gallivanting around. Because now international trips are curtailed because of COVID-19 now all of a sadden there is appetite for domestic trips for allowances! Whose allowances? Themselves, greedy people!” Hichilema said.

He advised people of Luapula not to be cheated by the PF.

Meanwhile, Hichilema challenged the government over reports that it had given a US $45 million to procure uniforms for the Zambia National Service.

“For once have a sense of consciousness, restraint, please for once, why not put that money in education? In building city markets?” Hichilema asked.

He also condemned the PF for not taking the debt default seriously.

He said Zambia’s credit rating has been declared junk because of the debt default.

Hichilema said the PF did not appreciate the problem they had created for the country.

He urged citizens not to be shy about changing government to better their situation and that 2021 was their opportunity to do so.

And UPND national chairman Mutale Nalumango said mobile national registration card issuance was currently going on in Mwense district of Luapula Province.

She also informed Hichilema that in Kaputa, Congolese were being given NRCs and voter’s cards and some were apprehended by citizens.

She said the Kaputa district commissioner dared the young people which authority they had to arrest a person that was committing a crime.

Nalumango said any Zambian who sees a crime being committed had a duty to apprehend the perpetrator and hand them over to the police.

“I am saying this because it is too painful. This is the background that president Hakainde should address the nation. Zambians, wake up, what is happening is not against UPND, it is against all of you. Register now and get rid of these people,” said Nalumango.