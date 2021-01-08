PF SAYS PRESIDET LUNGU CHANGED THE PROGRAM AT THE 11th HOUR

The Ruling Patriotic Front has now admitted that truly there was a quick adjustment of program concerning President Lungu’s visit to the Copperbelt.

Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said the Head of State was initially scheduled to visit the Copperbelt Province from Monday to Wednesday next week but the program changed on Tuesday. However, Mr Chanda was quick to dismiss speculations that the President changed the program inorder to block HH from going to the Copperbelt.

“Who is HH for the Republican President to fear? President Lungu changed the program from Monday next week to Thursday this week because he realized they were cardinal issues to deal with on the Copperbelt that couldn’t wait for Monday”, said Sunday Chanda.

On Wednesday, inorder to block HH, President Lungu was forced to announce the change of his visit to the Copperbelt after learning that HH will be visiting the province on Thursday for the burial of his party member, and that didn’t go well with many Zambians who expressed sympathy with HH and called President Lungu a dictator.