PF schemes against aspiring candidates going to opposition

TO prevent members from contesting as opposition or independent candidates, the Patriotic Front will announce its adopted candidates on May 17, the day of filing nominations.

PF secretary general Davies Mwila made the announcement yesterday.

In 2016, Mwila was plucked off his Chipili seat by an independent candidate who went it alone after being left out by the PF.

The latest strategy will reduce the chances of individuals who will lose adoption on PF ticket from beating ruling party candidates either as UPND or independent candidates as was his case in the last polls.

With wounds still fresh from the 2016 drabbing he received from short and slim Jewis Chabi; Mwila says for the 2021 polls, the party or ‘parte’ as he chooses to call it will only announce successfully adopted candidates on 17 May, 2021; the actual day of parliamentary nominations by the Electoral Commission of Zambia!

The PF CEO says his new check mate move will ensure that defectors from PF do not have ample time to campaign and consequently lose the election.

Mwila’s sleek move comes on the back of strong competition by ‘parte’ aspiring candidates who have been dishing kwacha to whoever can utter even the most faint of slogans for them.

Mwila who is seen to favour incumbent MPs especially in Lusaka will likely earn the wrath of new and emerging candidates especially in Lusaka who have so far spent the equivalent of a king’s ransom even before adoption.

