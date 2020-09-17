The ruling Patriotic Front has scooped the Mandombe by-election in Feira Constituency.

The PF candidate Benson Njobvu scored 173 votes against the upnd’s candidate who scored 132 votes.

PF campaign manager Christopher Shakafuswa has expressed gratitude to his campaign team, party members and the general voters in the ward.

“This is a sure testimony of gratitude to President Lungu and the PF government for the development delivered in the ward.

The seat fell vacant after President Lungu appointed the then hard working PF counsellor Julius Sikasote as Luangwa District Commissioner.