The ruling Patriotic Front(PF) has scooped the Nangula Ward by-election in Luena Constituency in Limulunga District, Western Province which was held on 2nd April 2020.

PF’s candidate, Thabo Kayondo beat the opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) candidate, Wasamunu Yamboto, by a wide margin.

Below are the results from polling stations:

1. Kasheke PF 298 UPND 79

2. Mange PF 210 UPND 105

3. Nangula PF 127 UPND 82

4. Ndiki PF 101 UPND 41

5. Situya PF 132 UPND 34

Total PF868 UPND 341

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Voters and all Poll Staff observed guidelines set by the Ministry of Health such as hand washing, using masks and gloves as well as observing social-distancing.

Nangula Ward has 2,212 registered Voters, 5 Polling stations and 5 streams.

The Polling station with the highest number of registered Voters is Kasheke Primary School with 699 Voters, while Ndiki Primary School has the lowest number of Registered voters with 293 Voters.